HBO Has Renewed Westworld For a Fourth Season

Credit: HBO

HBO’s Westworld is coming back for another season. The network has ordered a fourth season of the robot drama, just ahead of the finale of the show’s third season.

In a statement, president of HBO Programming Casey Bloys said that “from the western theme park to the technocratic metropolis of the near future, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed every twist and turn from the minds of master storytellers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. We can’t wait to see where their inspired vision takes us next.”

Based on the 1973 film directed by Michael Crichton, the series debuted in 2016, following the characters involved in a futuristic theme park known as Westworld, where guests interacted with robotic hosts. The show’s first two seasons were set in the western-themed park as some of the hosts began to recognize the true nature of their world, and fight back.

The show’s third season debuted earlier this spring, and represented a major shift for the series: host Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood has escaped from the park into the real world, where she’s begun to foment a revolution against humanity. This season has also seen a number of new characters, including Aaron Paul (best known for appearing in Breaking Bad) as Caleb, a former soldier who’s been trying to make a living via a crime app called Rico. The season finale will be on May 3rd.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that HBO hasn’t set a return date for the series, nor an episode count. (The first two seasons had ten episodes each, while season 3 has only eight.) There was also a significant gap between the end of season 2 and the premiere of season 3. Hopefully, it won’t be long before we see what happens next.