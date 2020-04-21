Tor.com

James Gunn Reveals 64 Songs That Were in the Running for the Guardians of the Galaxy Soundtracks

Tue Apr 21, 2020

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has put a pause on production for The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy 3 (not to mention every other movie and TV show right now), but director James Gunn is staying active on Instagram, giving shout-outs to his cast and crew, sharing pictures taken on set, and even holding quarantine watch parties. His latest post is for all the Guardians fans who’ve ever wondered what the films would have been like with a different, but no less iconic, soundtrack. On Monday, the director shared a playlist of 64 songs loved by Meredith Quill (Laura Haddock), mother of Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), that almost made it into the film.

“This is part of the list of songs Meredith Quill loved that I chose the songs for the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol’s 1 and 2 soundtracks from,” Gunn wrote on Instagram. “Some of these songs almost made it into the movie (She’s Gone) and others I always wanted to use but could never find the right place for them.”

The director continued by saying that he hadn’t intended to share these songs originally, since there’s a good possibility they might make it into future movies, but he changed his mind because “the need for all of us to have some joyousness in these difficult times outweighs all that.” The full playlist can be found on Spotify (embedded below), and it features Stevie Wonder, Patti Smith, KISS, Blondie, Lou Reed, and a LOT of T. Rex.

There’s no word yet on when The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will resume filming.

