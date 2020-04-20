Download All 4 Murderbot Books For Free (Before Network Effect Arrives!)

Murderbot’s first novel arrives on May 5th.

But before that happens, Tor.com Publishing and the Tor.com Ebook Club are giving away ALL FOUR PREVIOUS AND OFTEN TIMES AWARD-WINNING NOVELLAS!

Martha Wells’ series chronicles the life of a self-aware SecUnit that has hacked its own governor module and refers to itself (though never out loud) as “Murderbot.”

Scornful of humans, all it really wants is to be left alone to watch TV and figure out who it is.

And this week, the Tor.com Ebook Club is giving away one Murderbot novella per day!

Monday, April 20: All Systems Red (Book 1)

Tuesday, April 21: Artificial Condition (Book 2)

Wednesday, April 22: Rogue Protocol (Book 3)

Thursday, April 23: Exit Strategy (Book 4)

Download period ends 5:59 AM ET, April 24.

Question: When is the current day’s book available until?

For 24 hours starting at 6 AM ET on the day-of.

Question: I’m having issues getting the book to open / download issues caused me to miss that day’s book!

Email [email protected] and we’ll get you sorted.

Question: There’s a novel coming?!?

Yes! A beautiful culmination and continuation of Murderbot’s ever-humanizing journey!

It’s called Network Effect and you can see it down there.

