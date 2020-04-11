Sarah Pinsker’s Sooner or Later Everything Falls Into the Sea Wins the 2020 Philip K. Dick Award

Tor.com

Last night, the Philadelphia Science Fiction Society announced the winner of this year’s Philip K. Dick Award via livestream: Sarah Pinsker’s Sooner or Later Everything Falls into the Sea: Stories. 

This year’s award was to be announced at this year’s Norwescon 43. However, that convention was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and as a result, the award ceremony was livestreamed last night.

Reviewer Tobias Carroll described Pinsker’s collection as a “wide-ranging bunch,” that highlights her “ability to juxtapose meticulous worldbuilding with a thoughtful exploration of ambiguity.”

Fellow nominee Sarah Tolmie earned a special citation for her work, The Little Animals.

The PKD Award is handed out annually by the Philadelphia Science Fiction Society and the Philip K. Dick Trust for “distinguished science fiction published in paperback original form in the United States during the previous calendar year.” Prior winners include William Gibson, Richard K. Morgan, Ramez Naam, Carrie Vaughn, and others.

