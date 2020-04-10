Learn How to “Craft and Plan a Series” with Veronica Roth and Seanan McGuire

Nine years ago, Veronica Roth released Divergent, her debut novel and the first volume of what would become a best-selling YA trilogy, which would later become an equally popular film series. Roth’s new book, Chosen Ones, follows the adult lives of five teens who were tasked with defeating a supernaturally powerful force, named the Dark One, fifteen years ago.

The book was released earlier this week, but because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Roth has been unable to do events in person. Instead, she’s hosting a series of virtual talks with fellow authors, as well as editors and agents, over on Twitch. Thursday’s talk was with (newly minted 2020 Hugo Award finalist) Seanan McGuire, and the pair discussed “Crafting and Planning a Series.” Check out the video below!

Here’s the book’s official synopsis, from the publisher:

Fifteen years ago, five ordinary teenagers were singled out by a prophecy to take down an impossibly powerful entity wreaking havoc across North America. He was known as the Dark One, and his weapon of choice—catastrophic events known as Drains—leveled cities and claimed thousands of lives. Chosen Ones, as the teens were known, gave everything they had to defeat him. After the Dark One fell, the world went back to normal… for everyone but them. After all, what do you do when you’re the most famous people on Earth, your only education was in magical destruction, and your purpose in life is now fulfilled? Of the five, Sloane has had the hardest time adjusting. Everyone else blames the PTSD—and her huge attitude problem—but really, she’s hiding secrets from them… secrets that keep her tied to the past and alienate her from the only four people in the world who understand her. On the tenth anniversary of the Dark One’s defeat, something unthinkable happens: one of the Chosen Ones dies. When the others gather for the funeral, they discover the Dark One’s ultimate goal was much bigger than they, the government, or even prophecy could have foretold—bigger than the world itself. And this time, fighting back might take more than Sloane has to give.

You can read an excerpt from Chosen Ones right here on Tor.com, or check out her five other stories that explore the “chosen one” trope.

Previously, Roth discussed “Book-to-Film Adaptations” with Leigh Bardugo and the “Journey to Publication” with editor John Joseph Adams and agent Joanna Volpe. She will be discussing “The Spectrum of Speculative Fiction” with C.A. Higgins at 7 pm EST on Friday, April 10, and “How to: Agents, Editors, and Getting Pulbished” with Rita Woods at 7 pm EST on Monday, April 13. Tune into her Twitch channel to watch!