Everything We Learned About Thor: Love and Thunder from Taika Waititi’s Ragnarok Watch Party

The entire entertainment industry is pretty much on hold right now (barring a few departments that are attempting to do things remotely), but Taika Waititi remains hard at work. On Thursday night, the Academy Award-winning writer and director threw a Thor: Ragnarok watch party on Instagram Live, where he provided director’s commentary, treated fans to glimpses of his lamb-and-potatoes dinner, chatted with special guests Tessa Thompson and Mark Ruffalo, unveiled a fake script and real concept art for Thor: Love and Thunder, and shared key details from the fourth Thor movie. Here’s everything we learned!
- Thor: Love and Thunder has gone through around five drafts so far. (Thompson, who plays, Valkyrie, has read the latest.)
- It’s so “over-the-top” that it makes Thor: Ragnarok “seem like a really run of the mill, very safe film.” Says Waititi: “This new film feels like we asked a bunch of 10 year olds what should be in a movie and just said yes to everything.”
- That includes “space sharks,” aka the Starsharks, who The Hollywood Reporter describes as “featured prominently” in Jason Aaron’s Thor, “said to be Love and Thunder’s primary influence.”
- But not the resurrection of Tony Stark, which was sadly from a fake Love and Thunder script.
- Nor the Silver Surfer, who Waititi confirmed will not be showing up in the film.
- But possibly Beta Ray Bill. “I’d love Beta Ray Bill,” said the director, “but I just don’t know right now, things are a bit up in the air.”
- Waititi wouldn’t share any details about Christian Bale’s villain or say if Loki (Tom Hiddleston) would be appearing in the film.
- But he did share plenty about his character, Korg. “We do touch on Korg’s—how should I say it?—culture. Where he’s from…a few of the cultural specificities of Kronans…if you look in the comics there’s some stuff about how they procreate,” he said, adding that Korg won’t have a love interest because he was “deeply in love and lost that love along the line…He doesn’t feel brave enough to find love again.”
- Meanwhile, Miek will get new armor, and was revealed to be female.
Previously, Vin Disel let slip that the Guardians of the Galaxy would be showing up in Love and Thunder, and last year’s Phase 4 announcement at SDCC revealed Valkyrie (as new king of Asgard) would be looking for her queen, while Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) will become Thor. Currently, the film has been confirmed to star Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, and Taika Waititi. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, its original November 5, 2021 release date has been moved to February 18, 2022.
