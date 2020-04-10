Everything We Learned About Thor: Love and Thunder from Taika Waititi’s Ragnarok Watch Party

The entire entertainment industry is pretty much on hold right now (barring a few departments that are attempting to do things remotely), but Taika Waititi remains hard at work. On Thursday night, the Academy Award-winning writer and director threw a Thor: Ragnarok watch party on Instagram Live, where he provided director’s commentary, treated fans to glimpses of his lamb-and-potatoes dinner, chatted with special guests Tessa Thompson and Mark Ruffalo, unveiled a fake script and real concept art for Thor: Love and Thunder, and shared key details from the fourth Thor movie. Here’s everything we learned!

Previously, Vin Disel let slip that the Guardians of the Galaxy would be showing up in Love and Thunder, and last year’s Phase 4 announcement at SDCC revealed Valkyrie (as new king of Asgard) would be looking for her queen, while Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) will become Thor. Currently, the film has been confirmed to star Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, and Taika Waititi. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, its original November 5, 2021 release date has been moved to February 18, 2022.