Netflix’s Space Force Comedy Will Debut On May 29th

Just as Netflix is set to lose The Office to NBC’s upcoming streaming service next January, it’s about to gain a replacement: Space Force. Created by Greg Daniels (and reuniting him with Steve Carrell), the series will be a workplace comedy “about the people tasked with creating Space Force.”

Today, Netflix announced when we’ll get to see the show: it’ll debut on May 29th.

The show, announced in January 2019, isn’t a hard-hitting military science fiction action thriller: it’ll be about the men and women handling the behind-the-scenes work behind a new branch of the military. The workplace comedy series will follow General Mark R. Naird (Carell), had been in line to head up the Air Force, but was instead reassigned to stand up the Space Force. He has to relocate to Colorado to set up the new service, with a directive to reestablish a US presence on the Moon.

Carell will be joined by Lisa Kudrow, his wife who has “sublimated parts of herself to her husband’s career for two decades.” Others in the cast will be John Malkovich (The New Pope, Crossbones), Ben Schwartz (Ducktails, Parks and Recreation), Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley), Noah Emmerich (The Hot Zone, The Americans), Fred Willard (Modern Family), Diana Silvers (Ma, Booksmart), Tawny Newsome (Star Trek: Lower Decks), Alex Sparrow (UnREAL), and Don Lake (NCIS).

Given the popularity of The Office, it’s no surprise that Netflix would look for some sort of replacement from Daniels. He excels at this sort of comedy, and the hijinks of people setting up a major, space-related branch of the military should be fun to watch. We’ll find out on May 29th.