Mark Hamill Pens Grateful Goodbye Letter to Star Wars

The release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker marked the end of not just one trilogy, but three. Over the weekend, Mark Hamill, Luke Skywalker himself, shared an emotional goodbye letter to the series.

“What an extraordinary journey it’s been,” he begins, typed out on some Star Wars letterhead (is this official? has he had a stock of it since the ’70s??), recalling the story of how “The Adventures of Luke Starkiller” evolved into the Skywalker saga we know today.

