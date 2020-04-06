Divergent Author Veronica Roth Sells Film Rights to Upcoming Adult Novel Chosen Ones

"Orange Bokeh 2" by megforce1 is licensed under CC0 1.0

Another Veronica Roth adaptation is coming to the big screen! The Hollywood Reporter reports that the Divergent author has sold the film rights to her upcoming adult novel, Chosen Ones, to Erik Feig’s company Picturestart.

According to THR, Feig bought the rights to Divergent back when he was the head of Summit Entertainment. Now, he’ll produce alongside Divergent producer Pouya Shahbazian and Roth herself, making this a Divergent reunion of sorts. Other producers include Lucy Kitada, Marty Bowen, and Isaac Klausner, the latter two of whom work for Temple Hill, who adapted The Twilight Saga and The Maze Runner series.

Here’s the official synopsis of Chosen Ones, from the publisher:

Fifteen years ago, five ordinary teenagers were singled out by a prophecy to take down an impossibly powerful entity wreaking havoc across North America. He was known as the Dark One, and his weapon of choice—catastrophic events known as Drains—leveled cities and claimed thousands of lives. Chosen Ones, as the teens were known, gave everything they had to defeat him. After the Dark One fell, the world went back to normal . . . for everyone but them. After all, what do you do when you’re the most famous people on Earth, your only education was in magical destruction, and your purpose in life is now fulfilled? Of the five, Sloane has had the hardest time adjusting. Everyone else blames the PTSD—and her huge attitude problem—but really, she’s hiding secrets from them . . . secrets that keep her tied to the past and alienate her from the only four people in the world who understand her. On the tenth anniversary of the Dark One’s defeat, something unthinkable happens: one of the Chosen Ones dies. When the others gather for the funeral, they discover the Dark One’s ultimate goal was much bigger than they, the government, or even prophecy could have foretold—bigger than the world itself. And this time, fighting back might take more than Sloane has to give.

Chosen Ones is Roth’s first adult novel. It will be released on April 7 in hardcover and audiobook form simultaneously, with the Audible production narrated by Dakota Fanning.

