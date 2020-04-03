Indiana Jones 5 Delayed Again, Now Slated for July 2022

Disney’s cascade delay of its Phase 4 Marvel universe slate is having a ripple effect on some of its other future releases. Its upcoming Indiana Jones 5 is one such casualty: it’s being delayed again, this time from 2021 to 2022.

With Disney bumping its Marvel films back through 2022, Deadline reports that the studio has shifted the film from its prior July 9th, 2021 release date to July 29th, 2022.

That’s the latest delay in a long string for the studios. Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy confirmed back in 2015 that they were working on a fifth film, but noted that they didn’t have a script. Disney announced a year later that said fifth film would hit theaters in 2019, with Steven Spielberg back as director and Harrison Ford reprising his role as the titular character.

That obviously didn’t happen, and earlier this year, Ford noted that they were still working out some issues, and that the film would begin production “in about two months.” The film hit some further delays when word broke that Spielberg wouldn’t be behind the camera: but that Logan and Ford vs. Ferrari director James Mangold was in talks to take over. With that context, a delay in the release date isn’t a huge surprise, given that a change in directors is no small matter.

Hopefully, the wait will be worth it. Remember, it’s not the years, not the miles that count.