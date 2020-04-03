Akiva Goldsman Writes a Star Trek: Picard Coronavirus Episode

Screenshot: CBS

Pretty much the entire entertainment industry is shut down right now, but that doesn’t mean TV creators can’t have some socially distanced fun with their shows. The good folks over at Vulture asked “dozens of showrunners, creators, and writers” how their characters would be faring during the COVID-19 pandemic, and 37 responded with surprisingly in-depth treatments. One of them just so happened to be Star Trek: Picard director, writer, and executive producer Akiva Goldsman, who shared his thoughts on how our beloved Jean-Luc would be spending time in lock-down.

Taking the form of one of Picard’s Admiral’s Logs, the imagined episode begins:

The quarantine stretches on. Essential systems continue to fail. And though many of us are used to long periods of isolation, the prohibition on physical contact, not to mention our inability to leave the ship, is beginning to wear on even the most seasoned members of the crew. Remote communication flourishes — still I am reminded there is no substitute for a direct gaze or the reassurance of a friendly touch.

Sounds about right. Read the full thing over at Vulture, where you can also find coronavirus-inspired scripts for such shows as Watchmen, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Boys, Riverdale, and even Lost.

There’s no word yet on when season 2 of Picard will premiere.