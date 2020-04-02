Season 2 of AMC’s NOS4A2 Returns in June

Image: AMC

Locke & Key isn’t the only Joe Hill adaptation heading into a second season. AMC debuted its own adaptation of his vampire novel NOS4A2 last summer, and announced today that its second season will debut on June 1st.

The series is an adaptation of Hill’s 2013 novel by the same name, which follows a young woman named Vic McQueen, who has a special ability: she can find lost objects by transporting over a mysterious bridge. That talent puts her into a collision course with Charles Manx, a kidnapper who snatches children and brings them to a place called “Christmasland” and feeds off of their souls.

AMC picked up the rights to adapt the novel into a series, which it released last summer, starring Ashleigh Cummings (Westside, Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries) as Vic, and Zachary Quinto (Heroes, Star Trek) as Manx.

The network announced at San Diego Comic-Con that the series would return for a second season. Today’s announcement gives us a bit of an idea of what to expect: it’ll pickup eight years after the first season ended, with Vic determined to track down and kill Manx, while Manx is working to do the same to her, this time threatening her eight-year-old child, Wayne.

The series will debut on June 1st at 10PM on AMC, as well as BBC America.