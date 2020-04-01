Stephen King’s New Book If It Bleeds to Debut a Week Early

Good news for those of you who’ve already reached the end of your self-isolation TBR list: Stephen King‘s new book, If It Bleeds, is coming out a week early. Bloody Disgusting reports that the novella collection will be released on April 28 instead of May 5.

Here’s the book’s official description, from Simon & Schuster:

From #1 New York Times bestselling author, legendary storyteller, and master of short fiction Stephen King comes an extraordinary collection of four new and compelling novellas—Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, The Life of Chuck, Rat, and the title story If It Bleeds—each pulling you into intriguing and frightening places. The novella is a form King has returned to over and over again in the course of his amazing career, and many have been made into iconic films, including “The Body” (Stand By Me) and “Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption” (Shawshank Redemption). Like Four Past Midnight, Different Seasons, and most recently Full Dark, No Stars, If It Bleeds is a uniquely satisfying collection of longer short fiction by an incomparably gifted writer.

While the publisher hasn’t said whether the new release date is because of the coronavirus, the pandemic has led to plenty of shake-ups in the publishing world, including conventions and author events moving online. You can keep up with all the cancellations, postponements, and impacted events here.