Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Stephen King’s New Book If It Bleeds to Debut a Week Early

Wed Apr 1, 2020 11:25am 1 comment Favorite This

Good news for those of you who’ve already reached the end of your self-isolation TBR list: Stephen King‘s new book, If It Bleeds, is coming out a week early. Bloody Disgusting reports that the novella collection will be released on April 28 instead of May 5.

Here’s the book’s official description, from Simon & Schuster:

Buy it Now

From #1 New York Times bestselling author, legendary storyteller, and master of short fiction Stephen King comes an extraordinary collection of four new and compelling novellas—Mr. Harrigan’s PhoneThe Life of ChuckRat, and the title story If It Bleeds—each pulling you into intriguing and frightening places.

The novella is a form King has returned to over and over again in the course of his amazing career, and many have been made into iconic films, including “The Body” (Stand By Me) and “Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption” (Shawshank Redemption). Like Four Past MidnightDifferent Seasons, and most recently Full Dark, No StarsIf It Bleeds is a uniquely satisfying collection of longer short fiction by an incomparably gifted writer.

While the publisher hasn’t said whether the new release date is because of the coronavirus, the pandemic has led to plenty of shake-ups in the publishing world, including conventions and author events moving online. You can keep up with all the cancellations, postponements, and impacted events here.

citation

Back to the top of the page

1 Comment

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.