Edgar Wright to Adapt Upcoming Sci-Fi Novel Set My Heart to Five

Edgar Wright’s next project will be a robot love story. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the director has signed on for a feature film adaptation of Set My Heart to Five, an upcoming novel by author Simon Stephenson, who’s set to adapt.

The outlet describes the story as following Jared, an android-turned-dentist in an “all-too human 2054,” who embarks on a journey to meet his programmer and write a film script after being exposed to feelings via ’80s and ’90s movies. Here’s the book’s official synopsis, from the publisher:

A story of loneliness, love and loose connections, Set My Heart to Five is a hilarious, touching, dazzlingly perceptive debut novel, and a profound exploration of what it truly means to be human. 10/10 Jared does not have friends. Because friends are a function of feelings.

Therefore friends are just one more human obligation that Jared never has to worry about. But Jared is worrying. Which is worrying. He’s also started watching old films. And inexplicably crying in them. And even his Feelings Wheel (given to him by Dr Glundenstein, who definitely is not a friend) cannot guide him through the emotional minefield he now finds himself in. Soon his feelings will send him fleeing across the country, pursued by a man who wants to destroy him and driven by an illogical desire to share pathogens with the woman who bamboozles him the most.

There’s no word yet on the cast and crew, a release date, or other production details.