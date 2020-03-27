Tor.com

Andy Weir’s Next Novel is Project Hail Mary

It looks like Andy Weir has another big project coming up soon: Project Hail Mary, a story about a lone astronaut in space who is the only person who can save Earth. According to Deadline, the novel will hit stores next spring, and MGM is working to acquire rights for a film adaptation.

Deadline notes that the book is set to be published in the spring of 2021 by Penguin Random House, and it sounds very much like a Weir adventure: a singular hero facing some sort of major crisis in space. According to the post, the book features some “very clever twists that I won’t give away here, but is consistent with the ingenuity that made The Martian a thrilling ride.”

MGM is in exclusive negotiations for the rights, and are still ongoing.  First Man actor Ryan Gosling is attached to play the film’s lead character. We’ve reached out to Weir and Penguin Random House for comment and will add that in if we hear back.

Weir of course, is known for his breakout hit The Martian, which Ridley Scott later turned into a major film starring Matt Damon. The novel and film follow a lone astronaut who’s accidentally stranded on Mars when a storm disrupts his mission and he’s left for dead.

Weir’s second novel, Artemis, is a crime thriller set on the moon, and was picked up by 20th Century Fox for a film, with Phil Lord and Christopher Miller set to direct.

 

