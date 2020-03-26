Subterranean Press Announces New Aliette de Bodard Novella

Image: Subterranean Press

Subterranean Press has announced a new Universe of Xuya novella by Aliette de Bodard, Seven of Infinities, to be published later this year.

Here’s the description for the novella, which is due out in October:

Vân is a scholar from a poor background, eking out a living in the orbitals of the Scattered Pearls Belt as a tutor to a rich family, while hiding the illegal artificial mem-implant she manufactured as a student. Sunless Woods is a mindship—and not just any mindship, but a notorious thief and a master of disguise. She’s come to the Belt to retire, but is drawn to Vân’s resolute integrity. When a mysterious corpse is found in the quarters of Vân’s student, Vân and Sunless Woods find themselves following a trail of greed and murder that will lead them from teahouses and ascetic havens to the wreck of a mindship–and to the devastating secrets they’ve kept from each other.

de Bodard’s long-running series began with The Lost Xuyan Bride in the December 2007 issue of Interzone. The series is set in an alternate universe in which China settled North America before Europe, and which examines how that history plays out well into the space age.

Since then, the series has grown to include over 25 short stories, novelettes, and novelas, earning multiple nominations for both the Hugo and Nebula awards—as well as some wins: de Bodard took home Nebula awards in 2013 and 2014 for her short story “Immersion” and novelette “The Waiting Stars”, respectively.

Her 2018 novella The Tea Master and the Detective, published with Subterranean Press, also won a Nebula as well as a British Fantasy Award—and the ebook is free right now. The press also published a collection of the Xuya series’ short stories, Of War, and Memories, and Starlight in 2019.