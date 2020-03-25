This Year’s WisCon Has Been Canceled

Image: Mikki and Patrick Kendall

WisCon, one of the major SF/F convention in the United States, has officially been canceled, according to its organizers.

Held each year in Madison, Wisconsin, the convention has a particular focus on feminism and social justice, examining genre books, films, and television to “foster conversations about feminism(s), gender, race, disability, and class.” This year’s convention would have been held between May 22nd and 25th.

The convention is one of many that have been canceled this year, and organizers have noted in recent weeks that they were watching the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and were considering various options.

While the convention has been canceled this year, organizers say that the con will return next year, but in the meantime, they’re working to set up a virtual convention, the details of which will be announced on March 30th.

For attendees who have already registered for the convention, organizers say that they will issue refunds—but are asking attendees to roll their memberships over to next year’s convention.