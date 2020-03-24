Ashley Eckstein Confirms She Won’t Be In The Mandalorian as Ahsoka Tano

Last week, word broke that actress Rosario Dawson had been cast as Ahsoka Tano in the upcoming second season of The Mandalorian. Fan reaction was mixed, with many people wondering why Ashley Eckstein, who has voiced the character for years, wouldn’t be playing the part.

For her part, Eckstein posted to Instagram earlier today to confirm that she was in fact not part of The Mandalorian—seemingly ruling out a hope from fans that she might provide voiceover work for the character.

In her post, she thanked the Star Wars fan community for the reaction to the news, and for the support that they’ve provided for the character over the years.

She also directly addressed questions about The Mandalorian rumors:

“The truth is, I am not involved in The Mandalorian. I can’t answer questions that I have not been a part of. I am an actress and have performed in all types o mediums; live action film/television, theater, voice-over, hosting and it has been my dream for 14 years to continue to play Ahsoka Tano in all forms.”

Despite that disappointed-sounding statement, she notes that she’s part of a much larger group that brings the character to life, and that she’s “happy to see her legacy continue. The final decisions for Ahsoka are not mine to make.”

While some fans were happy with Dawson’s rumored casting, others voiced their disappointment, pointing to a lawsuit filed by Dedrek Finley, who filed a lawsuit against the actress last year, alleging that she had assaulted him and verbally abused him. Fans note that the allegations are out of line with what the character of Ahsoka (and by extension—Eckstein herself) has come to represent for fandom, with some calling for the actress to be recast completely.

That said, it’s not completely confirmed that Dawson will play Ahsoka—ABC correspondent Clayton Sandell notes that Dawson is one of the names that he’s heard floated for the character, but did say that Eckstein wasn’t one of them. It’s a shame for fans, because Eckstein is synonymous with the character, and it’s hard to imagine anyone else portraying her.