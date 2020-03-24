Jim Butcher Announces Surprise New Dresden Files Book, Battle Ground [Updated]

Turns out Jim Butcher fans can expect not just one but two new Dresden Files books this year. io9 has shared the trailer for book 16, Peace Talks, and buried in the middle was the surprise announcement for book 17, Battle Ground.

Here’s the official synopsis, from Butcher’s website:

Harry has faced terrible odds before. He has a long history of fighting enemies above his weight class. The Red Court of vampires. The fallen angels of the Order of the Blackened Denarius. The Outsiders. But this time it’s different. A being more powerful and dangerous on an order of magnitude beyond what the world has seen in a millennium is coming. And she’s bringing an army. The Last Titan has declared war on the city of Chicago, and has come to subjugate humanity, obliterating any who stand in her way. Harry’s mission is simple but impossible: Save the city by killing a Titan. And the attempt will change Harry’s life, Chicago, and the mortal world forever.

You can find a sneak peek at Chapter One of Peace Talks on io9, as well as a synopsis of book 16 here. Peace Talks comes out July 14, and Battle Ground will be released September 29.

Update: Jim Butcher and filmmaker Priscilla Spencer provided some additional details on the short film and the new book in a livestream later on Tuesday. Check out a summary here.