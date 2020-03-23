The Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America has announced that is will shift the format of this year’s Nebula Conference in light of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. The conference will be entirely online, with the awards ceremony taking place on May 30th.

This year’s conference was to be held on between May 28th – 31st at the Warner Center Marriott in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles. However, with the ongoing outbreak sweeping across the country, virtually all genre conferences have elected to postpone or cancel this year, due to local and state restrictions on groups.

According to SFWA President Mary Robinette Kowal, “the board of SFWA feels that holding an in-person event this May would be irresponsible,” and will move to an entirely virtual event this spring.

The Nebula Conference will include panels, solo presentations, conference mentorships, workshops, forums, chats, and virtual room parties (including a dance party hosted by John Scalzi). A portion of the funds we raise will go to assist SFWA members financially affected by COVID-19.

The organization will hold a virtual event on Tuesday, March 31st to show off how the platform and events will work online. Registration for the event will begin on the 31st, and will cost $150, “which includes three days of online panels with real-time interaction, an annual subscription to archived content, and a one-year subscription to the Bulletin.” Those who have already registered can opt to donate their registration to COVID-19 assistance, receive a full refund, or defer to the 2021 conference.

This year’s event will include this the 2019 Nebula Awards Presentation, which will be live streamed on May 30th at 8PM ET.