Doctor Who Episode “Rose” to Air With New Material and Russell T. Davies Twitter Commentary on March 26th

Credit: BBC

This Thursday, March 26, former Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies will hop on Twitter for the 15th anniversary showing of Doctor Who season 1 episode 1, “Rose.” As io9 reports, per Radio Times, the show’s erstwhile showrunner will be live-tweeting the episode beginning at 3 p.m. EST (7 p.m., for UK viewers).

According to the publication, fans will be able to follow along under the hashtag #TripOfaLifetime. We can also expect some unspecified “surprise extra material,” which Davies announced he’d be releasing on the day-of via an Instagram post. He does not at present have a Twitter account, but presumably he’ll be setting one up prior to the episode’s airtime.

As io9 reports, this idea came from Steven Moffat’s live-tweet of Doctor Who‘s 50th anniversary special, “The Day of the Doctor,” last week. The writer (and later showrunner) set up a temporary Twitter account for the occasion, where he tweeted along under #SaveTheDay, and he also released a brand-new introduction starring Dan Starkey as Strax the Sontaran.

Whovians may have more events like this waiting for them in the future as the coronavirus pandemic rages on, although no other such live-tweets have been announced yet.

“The thinking behind it is that in the absence of any new Doctor Who on TV now series 12 has finished, and given the fact that many people are stuck at home self-isolating and not able to go out for any entertainment, I wanted to find a positive way of using the power of Doctor Who to keep fans interacting,” Doctor Who Magazine writer Emily Cook told Radio Times.

“Rose” will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer and Netflix. Until then, check out Emmet Asher-Perrin’s essay on the iconic episode.