Pixar Will Release Onward Early on VOD and Disney+

Screenshot: Pixar

Pixar’s Onward is the latest movie to get early digital release as theaters worldwide shut down due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Variety reports that the film (which came out just a month ago) will be released for digital purchase and on Movies Anywhere Friday, March 20, with its Disney+ debut scheduled for April 3.

According to the publication, Onward will cost $19.99 to purchase. This is the same price as Sony’s Bloodshot and Warner Bros.’ Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey, which are also being released for digital purchase early, starting March 24. It’s also how much it will cost to rent Universal’s The Invisible Man, The Hunt, Emma, and Trolls World Tour for 48 hours each, starting March 20.

“While we’re looking forward to audiences enjoying our films on the big screen again soon, given the current circumstances, we are pleased to release this fun, adventurous film to digital platforms early for audiences to enjoy from the comfort of their homes,” Onward director Dan Scanlon and producer Kori Rae said in a statement, according to Variety.

Not all studios are making the jump to early VOD releases. On Tuesday, Marvel announced it would be delaying the release of Black Widow, which would have landed in theaters on May 1st. A Quiet Place: Part II (which would have premiered today) and Fast and Furious 9 (which would have come out in May) are among the other expected blockbusters that have had their releases delayed as well. Meanwhile, TV shows everywhere have halted production due to health and safety concerns. So far, they include The Witcher, The Wheel of Time, The Lord of the Rings, WandaVision, Loki, among many others, and we’ll continue updating the list as more studios make announcements.