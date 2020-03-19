Tor.com

A Girl Runs for Her Life in the First Look at V.E. Schwab’s The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue

Thu Mar 19, 2020

V.E. Schwab is back! Best known for the Villains and Shades of Magic series, the New York Times-bestselling author is returning this fall with a standalone fantasy novel, The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue. As revealed in February, the book traces the title character, a young woman in 18th century France, across countless continents and nearly three centuries after she makes a Faustian bargain to live forever. (The catch? She’ll be forgotten by everyone she meets.)

Today, Entertainment Weekly gave us an exclusive first look at the cover, as well as a preview of the opening, lining up the series of events that lead to Addie meeting the Devil.

The novel opens on a sultry summer evening in 1714, during what should be the happiest of occasions: a wedding. Our heroine, however, is having the opposite of a good time. As the sun sets, Addie takes off running for her life towards the woods, pursued by voices calling her name. Is she a runaway bride, as the white flowers tumbling from her hair suggest? Has she just ruined someone else’s wedding? And what’s with that childhood fortune tied to her seven freckles, one for every life she’ll lead, for every god watching over her? Read the full excerpt over at Entertainment Weekly

Here’s the novel’s official synopsis:

France, 1714: in a moment of desperation, a young woman makes a Faustian bargain to live forever—and is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets.

Thus begins the extraordinary life of Addie LaRue, an adventure that will play out across centuries and continents, across history and art, as a young woman learns how far she will go to leave her mark on the world.

But everything changes when, after nearly 300 years, Addie stumbles across a young man in a hidden bookstore, and he remembers her name.

The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue publishes with Tor Books on October 6.

