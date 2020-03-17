Download a Free eBook of Redshirts by John Scalzi Before March 21!

Each month, the Tor.com eBook Club gives away a free sci-fi/fantasy eBook to club subscribers. For March 2020 eBook the eBook Club pick is John Scalzi’s Redshirts, the winner of the 2013 Hugo Award for Best Novel.

Ensign Andrew Dahl has just been assigned to the Universal Union Capital Ship Intrepid, flagship of the Universal Union since the year 2456. It’s a prestige posting, with the chance to serve on “Away Missions” alongside the starship’s famous senior officers.

Life couldn’t be better…until Dahl begins to pick up on the fact that:

Every Away Mission involves some kind of lethal confrontation with alien forces. The ship’ s captain, its chief science officer, and the handsome Lieutenant Kerensky always survive these confrontations, and… At least one low-ranked crew member is, sadly, always killed.

Not surprisingly, a great deal of energy below decks is expended on avoiding, at all costs, being assigned to an Away Mission. Then Andrew stumbles on information that completely transforms his and his colleagues’ understanding of what the starship Intrepid really is…and offers them a crazy, high-risk chance to save their own lives.

Download before 11:59 PM ET, March 20, 2020.

Note: If you’re having issues with the sign-up or download process, please email [email protected].

Apple iOS 13 Users: Downloads are now located either in your iCloud account or in a Downloads folder within Safari (the down-arrow icon in the top right). More troubleshooting help here.

Coming April 14, from John Scalzi:

THE LAST EMPEROX

The Last Emperox is the thrilling conclusion to the award-winning, New York Times and USA Today bestselling Interdependency series, an epic space opera adventure from Hugo Award-winning author John Scalzi.