Subterranean Press Announces New Edition of N.K. Jemisin’s How Long ‘Til Black Future Month

Image: Subterranean Press

Subterranean Press has announced a brand new edition of N.K. Jemisin’s short story collection How Long ‘Til Black Future Month, which is due out in May.

The book will come in two editions: a signed and lettered edition (limited to 52 copies, $750 each), and a signed and numbered edition (limited to 400 copies, $150 each).

Jemisin published the collection in 2018, and it contains 22 of her short stories that span more than a decade of her career. Subterranean’s edition doesn’t contain any new stories, but it does contain stories like “The City Born Great,” the origin point for her upcoming novel The City We Became, “The Ones Who Stay and Fight” (her response to Ursula K. Le Guin’s “The Ones Who Walk Away from Omelas”) and “Stone Hunger“, set in the same world as her Broken Earth trilogy.