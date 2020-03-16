Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Subterranean Press Announces New Edition of N.K. Jemisin’s How Long ‘Til Black Future Month

Mon Mar 16, 2020 9:49am 2 comments 4 Favorites [+]
Image: Subterranean Press

Subterranean Press has announced a brand new edition of N.K. Jemisin’s short story collection How Long ‘Til Black Future Month, which is due out in May.

The book will come in two editions: a signed and lettered edition (limited to 52 copies, $750 each), and a signed and numbered edition (limited to 400 copies, $150 each).

Jemisin published the collection in 2018, and it contains 22 of her short stories that span more than a decade of her career. Subterranean’s edition doesn’t contain any new stories, but it does contain stories like “The City Born Great,” the origin point for her upcoming novel The City We Became, “The Ones Who Stay and Fight” (her response to Ursula K. Le Guin’s “The Ones Who Walk Away from Omelas”) and “Stone Hunger“, set in the same world as her Broken Earth trilogy.

Community, Revolution, and Power: How Long ‘til Black Future Month? by N. K. Jemisin

citation

Back to the top of the page

2 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.