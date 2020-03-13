Library of America Will Publish Four More Volumes of Ursula K. Le Guin’s Works

Copyright © by Marian Wood Kolisch

Library of America has begun publishing more genre fiction in recent years, including the works of Ursula K. Le Guin. According to Associate Editor Stefanie Peters, the nonprofit publisher has four more volumes of the late author’s work coming in the next couple of years.

LOA has already published four volumes of Le Guin’s work: The Complete Orsinia, Always Coming Home, and Hainish Novels & Stories, Volume One and Two.

The next volume, Peters says, publishes October 6th, and will include Le Guin’s Annals of the Western Shore trilogy, the first time that those books have been brought together into one volume. That trilogy is comprised of her novels Gifts, Voices, and Powers, set in an unnamed magical world, and which follow a series of characters as they contend with racism and slavery, as well as the powers that they have acquired.

“We also took Le Guin’s hand drawn maps from the books,” Peters says “plus one new map that hasn’t been published before — and colorized them, as we’ve done with our preview Le Guin volumes. They will appear as some really attractive endpapers in this edition.”

Beyond this upcoming edition, LOA will publish an additional three volumes of Le Guin’s work: one including all of her poetry, a collection of her complete short stories, and a collection of novels that brings together Lavinia, Searoad, The Lathe of Heaven, The Eye of the Heron, and The Beginning Place.

Library of America’s books will join some other major collections of Le Guin’s work. Saga Press recently released a collected edition of Le Guin’s Earthsea novels and short stories, as well as two massive collections of her shorter works: The Found and the Lost, and The Unreal and the Real, while The Folio Society has released a trio of new editions of her books The Left Hand of Darkness, A Wizard of Earthsea, and The Dispossessed.