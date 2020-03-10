Tor.com

Watch a Behind the Scenes Clip of Warwick Davis and His Son in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Tue Mar 10, 2020
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was full of celebrity cameos—from Lin-Manuel Miranda as a Resistance fighter to Ed Sheeran as an alien—that you might not have recognized because they were either animated, masked, or hiding in plain sight. Turns out, one of them was none other than veteran actor Warwick Davis, who reprised his 1983 role in Return of the Jedi as the Ewok Wicket Widget Warrick. Wicket can be seen in a brief scene towards the end of Rise of Skywalker, and this time, he has someone in tow: his Ewok son Pommet, who just so happens to be played by Davis’ real-life son, Harrison.

Now, for the first time, we get to see them on set and unmasked. Earlier this week, SYFY Wire uploaded a behind-the-scenes clip of Davis and Harrison getting into character and costume, trying out ceremonial Ewok spears, and sharing their thoughts on the cameos (including Davis calling Pommet “a little scamp”).

“He’s got older like I have, and he’s had a child,” Davis told the publication. “The Ewok you see next to him is his son—and my son Harrison, in reality as well, which was a really lovely touch. [director J.J. Abrams] was really keen for us to play the characters together, which was lovely.”

Check out the clip below!

