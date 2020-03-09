Netflix Renews Lost in Space for a Third and Final Season

Screenshot: Netflix

The adventures of the Robinson family and their friends will soon come to an end. Netflix has announced that it is renewing its science fiction series Lost in Space for a third and final season.

Netflix launched the reboot in 2018, following the exploits of the Robinson family as they embark on a mission into deep space to help colonize a habitable world in the Alpha Centauri system. Mid-journey, the family and a number of other colonists get stranded on an alien world, where they’re forced to survive while trying to figure out a way to get off the planet.

The show’s second season began streaming back in December, following the Robinsons several months later after they crash-landed on an alien, ocean world. Showrunner Zack Estrin notes that the series was always designed to be a three-part story: “from the beginning, we’ve always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy. A three part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle and end.”

More #LostinSpace is coming. The third and final season arrives in 2021 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/tZw1r5ZOCR — Lost In Space (@lostinspacetv) March 9, 2020

“It’s also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode – if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission — it’s Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith… and The Robot. And, of course, Debbie the Chicken.”

It’ll be a little while before the series returns: Netflix says that the show is expected to premiere at some point in 2021.