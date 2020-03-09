Jude Law and Naomie Harris Get Culty in the First Teaser for The Third Day

Screenshot: HBO

Looks like HBO is cashing in on the cult horror craze. The cable network has released the first teaser for its upcoming limited series, The Third Day, which brings Jude Law and Naomie Harris to a “special” island populated by tight-knit worshippers of…something.

The cult’s actual practices and beliefs remain a mystery, but even so, it’s obvious that that the islanders are up to no good, that their ever-present smiles and happy-go-lucky attitudes are masking a more sinister energy (and barely, at that). And when Jude Law’s character tries to leave, he finds the only pathway to the mainland flooded by high tides, with the residents telling him he “has to stay in paradise forever.”

As Collider reports, the series will feature six episodes, each an hour long, divided into two: the first three episodes, collectively entitled “Summer,” will follow a man named Sam (Law), who “encounters a group of islanders hell-bent on preserving their traditions at all costs,” while the latter, entitled “Winter,” will center around a woman named Helen (Naomie Harris), “whose arrival precipitates a fractious battle to decide the island’s fate.”

In addition to Law and Harris, The Third Day also stars Emily Watson, Katherine Waterston, and Paddy Considine. It premieres May 11 on HBO.