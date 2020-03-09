Watch the Final Trailer for Marvel’s Black Widow

Screenshot: Marvel Studios

With just over a month to go, Marvel has released a final trailer for Black Widow, the long-awaited solo film for Scarlett Johansson’s character. We get a good look at the some of the action that’s set to come, as well as a good look at the villain that Natasha Romanoff is going up against along with her remaining Russian allies.

The trailer opens with Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova outlining the positively domestic cover story that she’s been telling people about Romanoff’s whereabouts, and we soon learn a bit more about the film’s mysterious big antagonist: Taskmaster.

The Taskmaster is a long-running villain from the Marvel comics, and in this film, they’ve taken over the Red Room, the facility that trained Romanoff and Belova — brainwashing another generation of assassins. It seems that Romanoff has run afoul fo Taskmaster, and now has other Black Widows after her and her family. To stop them completely, they have to go back to where they both got their start.

Interestingly, Marvel hasn’t said who’s playing Taskmaster. His skillset is all about mimicking others, and if he sees someone do something, he can replicate it immediately. It looks like he’s had a good look at the rest of the Avengers (the film is set after the events of Captain America: Civil War, and before Avengers: Infinity War) because we see him in action with some moves that look quite a bit like Hawkeye, Black Panther, and Black Widow herself.

Along the way, we get a good look at the dynamics at play with Black Widow and her “family” — Belova, Melina Vostokoff (played by Constantine and The Favourite‘s Rachel Weisz), and Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian (played by Stranger Things and Hellboy‘s David Harbour), as they reconnect and contend with facing off against this new enemy. It looks as though they’ll form some of the emotional core of the film, as well as some of the comic relief as they bicker about posture.

Black Widow hits theaters on May 1st.