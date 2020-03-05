Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

The Batman’s New Batmobile Is Giving Fans Mad Max Vibes

Thu Mar 5, 2020 12:40pm 1 comment 3 Favorites [+]
Image: Matt Reeves

A new Batman movie means a new Batsuit and a new Batmobile (not to mention, of course, a new Batman), and director Matt Reeves has been feeding fans bite-size sneak peeks at his redesigns on Twitter. This week, he unveiled the Caped Crusader’s new ride, and some fans are picking up on an interesting source of inspiration: Mad Max.

Just take a look over on r/Batman, where comparisons to the post-apocalyptic franchise abound (“serious Ford GT Falcon-Mad Max vibes,” “Mad Max meets Adam West,” “Mad Max meets Fast and Furious meets classic Adam West batmobile,” etc.) There’s no shortage of references over on Twitter, either, where fans have been comparing side-by-side screenshots.

Other possible Batmobile inspirations that have been floated around: Blade Runner, Fast & Furious, and even Back to the Future. (And yes, the puns do write themselves.)

The director himself has not revealed which (if any) car-centric movies were running around his head as he sat down to design this iteration of the Batmobile. But if he really wanted to lean into this whole Mad Max thing, there’s no reason why he can’t have The Penguin barreling in on one of these bad boys.

Just sayin’. Your move, Matt.

Buy Repo Virtual from:

citation

Back to the top of the page

1 Comment

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.