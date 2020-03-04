Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

An Illustrated Edition of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Unfinished Tales is Coming

Wed Mar 4, 2020 1:40pm Post a comment 2 Favorites [+]
“The Blue Wizards Journeying East”. Artist: Ted Nasmith.

In October, J.R.R. Tolkien’s estate and HarperCollins will release a new illustrated edition of Unfinished Tales to commemorate the 40th anniversary of its initial publication.

According to the estate, the book has never been illustrated before, and this edition will come with artwork from Alan Lee, John Howe, and Ted Nasmith. Some of that artwork will be on display in the upcoming 2021 Tolkien Calendar, which will be released in September.

Originally published in 1980, the book is a collection of unfinished stories and essays by Tolkien, which his son Christopher (who died earlier this year), collected into a single volume. The stories in the book cover a wide range of characters and events that occurred throughout the history of Middle-earth, such as the story of Númenor, the story of Gondolin and the Children of Húrin, as well as others that supplement Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings. The stories come with additional commentary that helps provide context for their publication and place in the world.

This new edition might be of particular interest to readers anticipating Amazon’s upcoming television series, which is thought to be set during the Second Age of Middle-earth, and primarily about the downfall of Númenor — the world’s version of Atlantis — which is one of the chapters in this book.

In recent years, Christopher Tolkien fleshed out some of these stories, such as the Fall of Gondolin and Children of Húrin and published them as standalone works. This new edition looks as though it’s designed to sit alongside those books: handsome hardcover editions with original illustrations.

The book is slated for release on October 1st.

Tolkien Calendar 2021

“The Blue Wizards Journeying East”. Artist: Ted Nasmith.

citation

Back to the top of the page

0 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.