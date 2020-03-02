Y: The Last Man Casts Ben Schnetzer as Yorick

FX’s Y: The Last Man adaptation has found its new Yorick. Entertainment Weekly reports that Warcraft star Ben Schnetzer has been cast as the lead, replacing Dunkirk’s Barry Keoghan, who left the show early last month.

Here’s the current cast list, according to Deadline:

Imogen Poots (Green Room) as Hero Brown: “A tough and confident EMT, Hero nurses a deep emotional trauma that often leads her to cross personal and professional lines.”

Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel) as Agent 355: “A Secret Service agent who performs the duties of her job with the utmost professionalism, even under the most unexpected set of circumstances.”

Diane Lane (Unfaithful) as Senator Jennifer Brown: “A Junior Senator in her first term, Senator Brown has already made a name for herself in political circles for her willingness to put personal ideals above politics. She is also the mother of Yorick and Hero Brown.”

Juliana Canfield (Succession) as Beth: “A Brooklyn-based knife maker, Beth grew up on a farm and went to New York to experience the big city. She finds something endearing about the hapless Yorick and when they’re together, there’s the undeniable spark of two kids in love.”

Marin Ireland (Sneaky Pete) as Nora: “The President’s senior assistant and right hand. She effortlessly balances family life with a job navigating the corridors of power.”

Amber Tamblyn (Two and a Half Men) as Mariette Callows: “Daughter of the President of the United States, Mariette has been groomed for a career in politics and to uphold her father’s conservative values.”

Timothy Hutton (American Crime) as the President of the United States.

Y: The Last Man is based on the comic book series of the same name by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, which follows the post-apocalyptic adventures of one Yorick Brown, an escape artist and the last surviving cis man of a plague that wipes out every living creature with a Y chromosome (minus his pet monkey Ampersand). Although the series ran from 2002 to 2008, it took until October 2015 for FX to begin developing a TV adaptation, after the planned feature film adaptation was abandoned in 2014. A formal pilot was then ordered in April 2018, but the road to production has been paved with delays, with then-showrunners Michael Green and Aïda Mashaka Croal departing the project in April 2019 over creative differences.

According to EW, they have since been replaced by Eliza Clark (Animal Kingdom). It’s unclear whether the show is still on track for a 2020 release date.