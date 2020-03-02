The Witcher Casts Kim Bodnia as Vesemir

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

The Witcher season 2 has found its Vesemir! Netflix’s @NXOnNetflix Twitter account has announced that Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) will be taking on the role of Geralt’s mentor.

Introducing Vesemir: Kim Bodnia will play the Continent's oldest and most experienced Witcher in Season 2 of #TheWitcher. pic.twitter.com/HAmYciZ5K4 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 28, 2020

He’ll be joining eight new additions to the cast, which currently consist of:

Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as the witcher Coen

Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as the witcher Eskel

Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as the witcher Lambert

Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, a cursed man

Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, a bruxa (or vampire) involved with Nivellen

Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, assistant to Vilgefortz

Mecia Simson as Francesca, a sorceress and elven queen

Carmel Laniado as Violet, “a young girl whose playful and whimsical demeanour is a front for a smarter and more sadistic character”

All of these characters can be found in Andrzej Sapkowski’s books, with the exception of Violet, who appears to be an original creation for the show. Netflix has yet to release an official plot synopsis for the second season of The Witcher, which is slated to land on Netflix some time in 2021, but showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has teased plenty of details in interviews and AMAs. These include a deeper dive into Fringilla’s backstory, a more complex study of the Nilfgaardians, more witcher lore, a “much more linear” storyline, more queer representation, more aspects of Polish culture and language, and much more.

As io9 reports, there’s no word yet on whether Bodina will reprise his role in the standalone Witcher anime movie The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, which will revolve around Vesemir and is headed by Hissrich and The Witcher writer Beau DeMayo.