Mark Ruffalo Is In “Talks” to Appear in Disney+’s She-Hulk Series

Disney+’s She-Hulk could feature a cameo from a certain He-Hulk. As reported by ComicBook.com, Mark Ruffalo has confirmed that he’s been in “preliminary talks” to reprise his role as Bruce Banner in the MCU series.

According to the outlet, Ruffalo made the announcement during a panel at Chicago’s C2E2. While there’s no word on how big of a role the Hulk would have if he returned, it’s certainly bigger than it was last month, when Ruffalo said Avengers: Endgame was supposed to have been his final appearance as the professor-turned-green-skinned-leviathan.

Disney has yet to announce the actor who’ll be taking on the role of Jennifer Walters, aka the titular She-Hulk, who develops her Hulk-y powers after receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce. Way back in 2014, however, Ruffalo suggested either Zoe Saldana or Emma Stone. One rumor has surfaced that Marvel Studios is looking for an “Alison Brie-type,” and although it remains unconfirmed, it gained enough traction for Alison Brie herself to deny any ongoing discussions between her and executives.

There’s no word yet on the planned release date for She-Hulk, although the series is considered part of the MCU’s Phase 4, whose slate of live-action shows currently consist of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2020), WandaVision (2020), Loki (2021), Hawkeye (2021), Ms. Marvel (2021), and Moon Knight.