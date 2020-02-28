The CW’s Lost Boys Reboot Recast With New Leads

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

The CW’s reboot of The Lost Boys has a brand-new cast! After passing on the first pilot last May, the network has given the redo a whole roster of new leads.

According to a new report by Deadline, the new pilot (written by Heather Mitchell and Rob Thomas and directed by Marcos Siega) follows “a mother and her Gen Z sons… [who] move to the seaside town where she grew up… [and] discover there’s a sinister reason the local cool kids sleep all day, party all night, never grow up and never get old. Family bonds are tested as the brothers find themselves on opposite sides of a mythological struggle.”

Here’s the break-down, as reported by the outlet:

Branden Cook (Industry) as Garrett, “the older of the two brothers who have moved with their mom to the North Carolina seaside community” and “a version of the Michael character” played by Jason Patric in the 1987 cult film

Lincoln Younes (Grand Hotel) as Benjamin, “the charismatic leader of the gang of vampires in the town” and “a version of the David character” played by Kiefer Sutherland

Ruby Cruz (Castle Rock) as Elsie, “who sparks with the new guy in town, Garrett” and is a version of Star, the character played by Jami Gertz

The new pilot was ordered in January. Back in May 2019, the CW authorized a redo after deciding not to pick up the original pilot. At the time, Deadline reported that actors Medalion Rahimi and Dakota Shapiro were the only members of the cast to have their options extended to the new pilot. However, this no longer seems to be the case as of January 2020, with Variety reporting that none of the cast-members from the original are attached to the redo.

There’s no word yet on other cast-members aside from Cook, Younes, and Cruz.