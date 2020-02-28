Tor.com

SYFY Orders George Romero Tribute Series Day of the Dead

Fri Feb 28, 2020
Screenshot: United Film Distribution Company

George Romero’s Day of the Dead is getting a new (un-)life. SYFY Wire reports that the SYFY network is partnering with Cartel Entertainment on a 10-episode series based on the 1985 zombie classic.

It’s not clear if the series will be a reboot of the 3rd film in the late horror icon’s Night of the Living Dead series or a sequel. SYFY Wire describes it as an “ode,” adding only that the plot follows “six strangers struggling to survive the first 24 hours of a zombie invasion.” The original film follows a group of scientists and soldiers as they try to find a cure to a worldwide zombie pandemic, and it was remade once in 2008 and then again in 2018.

SYFY’s Day of the Dead will feature Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas as showrunners and writers. The roster of executive producers include Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, Drew Brown, Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson, and Jordan Kizwani, according to SYFY Wire. There’s no word yet on a cast list or planned release date.

In the meantime, check out Tim Maughan’s essay on the making of Night of the Living Dead, as well as Alasdair Stuart’s tribute to Romero, who passed away in 2017.

 

