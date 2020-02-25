Jurassic World 3 Begins Production; Gets New Title

Screenshot: Universal Pictures

Earlier today, Jurassic World 3 director Colin Trevorrow announced (via Variety) that cameras have started rolling on the project, and that it now has an official title: Jurassic World: Dominion.

The film is the latest installment of the rebooted Michael Crichton franchise, following 2015’s Jurassic World and 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Set decades after the events of the original Jurassic Park films, genetics company InGen has successfully cloned dinosaurs and opened a theme park for the world to see, only to have everything go terribly wrong.

In Fallen Kingdom, an imminent volcanic eruption several years later prompts a dinosaur rescue, and a plot from some of the world’s wealthiest arms dealers to use the creatures for purposes other than tourism.

Last year, Trevorrow released a short film called Battle at Big Rock, which was set a year after the events of Fallen Kingdom, and which showed a world in which dinosaurs were quickly becoming part of the natural world, outside of our control.

The title of this upcoming film hints that humans haven’t had a whole lot of success getting the dinosaurs under control. If any of the prior films are anything to go by we’d say it’s safe to assume that the dinosaurs are going to challenge humanity for the top spot in the global food chain.

The film is set to reunite the Jurassic World cast (Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt), and is bringing back some familiar faces: Laura Dern and Sam Neill will return to the franchise to reprise their roles as Ellie Sattler and Alan Grant, while Jeff Goldblum (who appeared in Fallen Kingdom) will return as Dr. Ian Malcom.

Jurassic World: Dominion it slated to hit theaters on June 11th, 2021.