Chris Evans Is In Talks to Play the Dentist in the Little Shop of Horrors Reboot

Screenshot: Lionsgate

Looks like Chris Evans is fully committed to this whole playing-against-type thing. After stealing the show as the sh*t-eating, sweater-clad prodigal son in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, the artist formerly known as Captain America is in talks to play another smarmy villain: Orin Scrivello, the sadistic dentist in Greg Berlanti’s Little Shop of Horrors reboot.

Halfway between Frank from Blue Velvet and Jennifer Aniston’s character from Horrible Bosses, Orin is the abusive boyfriend of protagonist Audrey. As The Hollywood Reporter puts it, “The role is flashy (the character loves to use laughing gas) and comes with the scene-stealing signature song, ‘Dentist!'” And like Ransom from Knives Out, it also calls for an iconic wardrobe: a full suit of leather previously seen on Steve Martin, who played the role in Frank Oz’s 1986 adaptation of the musical.

The big question here, of course, is whether Chris Evans can sing. We searched high and low for corroborating evidence, and we’ll let you decide for yourself.

Exhibit A (falsetto):

Exhibit B (harmonizing):

Exhibit C (feat. guitar accompaniment):

Exhibit D (whatever this is):

If cast, Evans would be joining Billy Porter, who’s been confirmed in the role of extraterrestrial Venus Flytrap diva Audrey II. Meanwhile, Taron Egerton is in negotiations for the role of adorkable nerd Seymour, while Evans’ former Avengers co-star Scarlett Johansson could be playing the role of Audrey, THR reports.

There’s no word yet on other cast members or a release date.