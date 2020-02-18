Meet John Scalzi on Tour for The Last Emperox!

Author photo: Athena Scalzi

The Last Emperox is the thrilling conclusion to the award-winning, New York Times and USA Today bestselling Interdependency series, an epic space opera adventure from Hugo Award-winning author John Scalzi. This Spring, the author will hit the road, visiting bookstores and festivals to meet readers and fans like you!

The Last Emperox publishes April 14th with Tor Books. Head below for the full tour schedule!

The collapse of The Flow, the interstellar pathway between the planets of the Interdependency, has accelerated. Entire star systems—and billions of people—are becoming cut off from the rest of human civilization. This collapse was foretold through scientific prediction… and yet, even as the evidence is obvious and insurmountable, many still try to rationalize, delay and profit from, these final days of one of the greatest empires humanity has ever known. Emperox Grayland II has finally wrested control of her empire from those who oppose her and who deny the reality of this collapse. But “control” is a slippery thing, and even as Grayland strives to save as many of her people from impoverished isolation, the forces opposing her rule will make a final, desperate push to topple her from her throne and power, by any means necessary. Grayland and her thinning list of allies must use every tool at their disposal to save themselves, and all of humanity. And yet it may not be enough. Will Grayland become the savior of her civilization… or the last emperox to wear the crown?

April 14

Boston, MA

Brookline Booksmith @ The Coolidge Theater

April 15

New York, NY

The Strand

April 16

Boulder, CO

Boulder Bookstore

April 18-19

Los Angeles, CA

LA Times Festival of Books – more details to come

April 20

Seattle, WA

University Bookstore @ University Temple Methodist Church

April 21

Portland, OR

Barnes and Noble / Clackamas

April 22

Raleigh, NC

Quail Ridge Books

April 23

Houston, TX

Brazos Bookstore

April 24

Birmingham, AL

Books-A-Million (Brookwood Village)

April 28

Cincinnati, OH

Joseph-Beth

April 30

Parma, OH

Cuyahoga Library

May 1

Belmont, CA

Kepler’s Books — More details to come!

May 2-3

Berkeley, CA

Bay Area Book Festival — More details to come!

May 9

Minneapolis, MN

Wordstock Festival — More details to come!