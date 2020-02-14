Harrison Ford Reveals Indiana Jones 5 Will Start Filming In “About Two Months”

Screenshot: Paramount Pictures

Indy’s back! During his forthcoming CBS Sunday Morning appearance, Harrison Ford dropped a huge update about the next installment in the Indiana Jones franchise.

“I’m gonna start doing Indiana Jones in about two months,” he said.

That would put the beginning of filming in April, give or take. But it looks like this date isn’t quite set in stone. In a separate appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actor said production will begin in summer.

“I can deny that it’s not happening,” he said in the clip, adding, “We hopefully start soon, this summer… It’s going to be fun.”

Indiana Jones 5 doesn’t have a title yet, and Ford did not announce a current release date for the film. According to a Cinema Blend article from last October, however, the last known release date (as confirmed by Disney) was July 9, 2021. The outlet reported that director Steven Spielberg, Crystal Skull screenwriter David Koepp, and composer John Williams are all returning as well, with George Lucas attached as executive producer.

There’s no word yet on an updated synopsis or any other returning cast members. But one thing’s for sure: Indy will not be dying in this film. Or, at least, that was Spielberg’s promise when he spoke to The Hollywood Reporter back in 2016. As for whether this means Ford will keep playing the adventurer in future films, or whether the franchise will be passed down to a younger actor, that remains to be seen. Back in 2016, Disney CEO Bob Iger told THR that while there won’t be a Star Wars-style Indiana Jones universe, there are plans for “a reboot, or a continuum and then a reboot of some sort.”

“We’ll bring him back, then we have to figure out what comes next,” he said.

A full recap of the Indiana Jones 5‘s troubled production, which has been delayed since 2016 and involved several script changes, can be found on Cinema Blend.