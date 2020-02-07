Naomi Novik is Writing a New Fantasy Trilogy

Naomi Novik is set to kick off a new fantasy trilogy later this year, according to Entertainment Weekly. The first installment, A Deadly Education, will hit bookstores on October 6th.

Del Rey tells EW that the novel is a “twisted, super dark, super modern, female-led Harry Potter,” and is set in a brutal magical school where survival trumps all. One student, El, works to uncover the school’s secrets, which has no teachers, competitive students, is full of monsters and which won’t let students leave until they graduate. She has one particular advantage that other students don’t have: a powerful form of dark magic that could help her survive her time at the school, but which could also kill all of her classmates.

Novik is best-known for her Temeraire fantasy series, as well as her latest two standalone fantasy novels, Uprooted and Spinning Silver, which was nominated for the 2019 Hugo Award.

EW has the cover of the novel, as well as the book’s first chapter.