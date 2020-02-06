Netflix Reveals Cast for Mike Flanagan’s Midnight Mass Series

Kate Siegel in The Haunting of Hill House | Screenshot: Netflix

The extended Mike Flanagan cinematic universe is getting bigger! Netflix has revealed the cast list for the director’s upcoming horror series, Midnight Mass, and alums from both The Haunting of Hill House and Doctor Sleep made the cut.

According to Deadline, the seven-episode horror series revolves around “an isolated island community experienc[ing] miraculous events – and frightening omens – after the arrival of a charismatic, mysterious young priest.” While no character names or descriptions were revealed, Deadline reports that Kate Siegel (The Haunting of Hill House), Zach Gilford (The Purge: Anarchy), and Hamish Linklater (Legion) are playing the leads. (Presumably Gilford or Linklater will be taking on the role of said priest.)

The rest of the cast includes Haunting of Hill House actors Annabeth Gish and Henry Thomas, Doctor Sleep actors Alex Essoe and Robert Longstreet, Michael Trucco (Hunter Killer), Samantha Sloyan (Grey’s Anatomy), Rahul Abburi (Killer Ransom), Crystal Balint (The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco), Matt Biedel (Altered Carbon), Rahul Kohli (Supergirl), Kristin Lehman (The Chronicles of Riddick), Igby Rigney (Blue Bloods), and Annarah Shephard. Flanagan will direct all episodes and executive produce alongside Haunting of Hill House collaborator Trevor Macy.

A more detailed storyline has yet to be revealed, but the eagle-eyed horror experts over at Bloody Disgusting noticed a couple ties to Flanagan’s previous Netflix projects Hush (which also starred Siegel, who co-wrote the film) and Gerald’s Game (which starred Haunting of Hill House’s Carla Gugino). According to BD, “Midnight Mass” is the book authored by Hush protagonist Maddie Young, and it also pops up in Gerald’s Game, which suggests the forthcoming Netflix series is an adaptation of this fictional novel.

How meta! There’s no word yet a release date for Midnight Mass, but Deadline reports that production begins this spring.