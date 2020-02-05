Decolonize Your Mind: Revealing the Cover For Andrea Hairston’s Master of Poisons

Andrea Hairston’s Master of Poisons is an epic fantasy awash in the rhythms of folklore and storytelling—check out the cover below, and look for the novel September 8, 2020 from Tor.com Publishing!

The world is changing. Poison desert eats good farmland. Once-sweet water turns foul. The wind blows sand and sadness across the Empire. To get caught in a storm is death. To live and do nothing is death. There is magic in the world, but good conjure is hard to find.

Djola, right-hand man and spymaster of the lord of the Arkhysian Empire, is desperately trying to save his adopted homeland, even in exile.

Awa, a young woman training to be a powerful griot, tests the limits of her knowledge and comes into her own in a world of sorcery, floating cities, kindly beasts, and uncertain men.

Awash in the rhythms of folklore and storytelling and rich with Hairston’s characteristic lush prose, Master of Poisons is epic fantasy that will leave you aching for the world it burns into being.