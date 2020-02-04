Grady Hendrix’s The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires Is Getting a TV Adaptation

"Blurred Backgrounds FREE Downloads" by baechlerpics is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires is coming to TV! Deadline reports that Grady Hendrix’s forthcoming novel is one of two books tapped for series development at Amazon.

According to Deadline, the rights were acquired by Patrick Moran’s PKM Productions in a “ten-buyer bidding war.” The publication added that Hendrix will serve as executive producer alongside Brett Cohen, the president of Southern Book Club‘s publisher Quirk Books.

“Southern Book Club is a spiritual sequel to My Best Friend’s Exorcism,” Hendrix told Deadline. “None of the same characters recur, but it takes place in the same neighborhood where I grew up, only a few years later and this time, instead of being about the kids, it’s about their parents. It’s a power ballad ode to the moms I grew up around, who seemed like wine-drinking, book-reading powderpuffs but who dealt with the kind of darkness on a regular basis that would make Jack Reacher cry.”

Here’s the book’s full synopsis, according to Penguin Random House:

Fried Green Tomatoes and Steel Magnolias meet Dracula in this horror novel set in 1990s suburban Charleston Patricia Campbell’s life has never felt smaller. Her ambitious husband is too busy to kiss her good-bye in the morning, her kids are wrapped up in their own lives, and she’s always a step behind on thank-you notes and endless chores. The one thing she has to look forward to is her book club, a close-knit group of Charleston women united by their love of true crime and suspenseful fiction. This predictable pattern is upended when Patricia is viciously attacked by an elderly neighbor, bringing the neighbor’s handsome relative, James Harris, into her life. Sensitive and well-read, James makes Patricia feel things she hasn’t felt in twenty years. But there’s something…off…and then Patricia’s senile mother-in-law insists she knew him back when she was a girl. When local children go missing, Patricia has reason to believe that James may be more Bundy than Beatnik. But once she and the book club members investigate further, the true monster emerges—and he’s far more terrifying than any serial killer they’ve ever read about.

The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires comes out April 7.

