Revealing Caitlín R. Kiernan’s The Tindalos Asset

We’re excited to reveal the cover for The Tindalos Asset, the eagerly-anticipated third volume in Caitlín R Kiernan’s Tinfoil Dossier trilogy—which began with Agents of Dreamland and continued with Black Helicopters. The novella arrives October 2020 from Tor.com Publishing.

Caitlín R Kiernan is the author of over a dozen science fiction and dark fantasy works, including Agents of Dreamland, many comic books; and more than two hundred published short stories, novellas, and vignettes. She is also the author of scientific papers in the field of paleontology.