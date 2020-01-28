Tor.com

Revealing Caitlín R. Kiernan’s The Tindalos Asset

We’re excited to reveal the cover for The Tindalos Asset, the eagerly-anticipated third volume in Caitlín R Kiernan’s Tinfoil Dossier trilogy—which began with Agents of Dreamland and continued with Black Helicopters. The novella arrives October 2020 from Tor.com Publishing.

 

Cover design by Christine Foltzer
Photo of coastal home © Getty Images; Photo of ocean © Shutterstock

Caitlín R Kiernan is the author of over a dozen science fiction and dark fantasy works, including Agents of Dreamland, many comic books; and more than two hundred published short stories, novellas, and vignettes. She is also the author of scientific papers in the field of paleontology.

