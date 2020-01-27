Tor.com

Seanan McGuire Becomes First Three-Time Winner of the Alex Award With Middlegame

Mon Jan 27, 2020 10:10am 1 comment 3 Favorites [+]

We’re pleased to report that Middlegame by Seanan McGuire has been selected as a 2020 Alex Award winner at the American Library Association Youth Media Awards!

The Alex Awards are given to ten books written for adults that have special appeal to young adults, ages 12 through 18. The winning titles are selected from the previous year’s publishing. The Alex Awards were first given annually beginning in 1998 and became an official ALA award in 2002. The award is sponsored by the Margaret A. Edwards Trust and administered by the Young Adult Library Services Association (YALSA), a division of the American Library Association.

Middlegame is a standalone fantasy by Seanan McGuire that follows twins Roger and Dodger, who aren’t exactly human but aren’t exactly gods, as they enter a world of amoral alchemy, shadowy organizations, and impossible cities. Here, McGuire talks about the process behind the writing of the novel.

McGuire is now the first author to win an Alex Award three times, with Down Among the Sticks and Bones winning in 2018 and Every Heart a Doorway making the list in 2017.

You can see the full list of winners here. Congratulations to all!

