Cory Doctorow’s Radicalized Has Been Shortlisted for the Canada Reads Prize!

Tor Books, an imprint of Tom Doherty Associates, is excited to announce that Radicalized, by bestselling and critically acclaimed author Cory Doctorow, has been shortlisted for the Canada Reads prize.

Often referred to as “literary Survivor,” Canada Reads nominates five books each year to be represented by one of five celebrity champions. Each day, panelists vote to eliminate one book. The single remaining title is chosen as the one the whole country should read that year. Canada Reads is broadcast on CBC Radio, CBC-TV, and CBC Books.

In celebration, Tor Books will be releasing a special Canadian paperback edition of Radicalized with a Canada Reads logo. The first story from Radicalized, titled “Unauthorized Bread,” is also available as a special serialization by Ars Technica as of today.

First Second Books, an imprint of Macmillan, will also publish a young adult graphic novel adaptation of Unauthorized Bread, expected to publish in Fall 2022. Doctorow will pair with NYC-based cartoonist J.R. Doyle on the adaptation, working together to tell a story about community, self-determination, and collaboration that will resonate with all ages.

Cory Doctorow is a coeditor of Boing Boing, read by hundreds of thousands daily, and a regular contributor to the Guardian, Locus, and many other publications. His award-winning novel Little Brother was a New York Times bestseller, as was its sequel, Homeland. His novella collection Radicalized was a CBC Best Fiction of 2019 selection. He lives with his family in Los Angeles. Find him on Twitter @doctorow.