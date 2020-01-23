A Witcher Anime Movie Is Coming to Netflix

Screenshot: Netflix

The Witcher’s seemingly unstoppable success has spawned half a million reprints, countless Jaskier remixes, and now, an anime spin-off. According to io9, Netflix is officially developing a “standalone anime film” called The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

Plot details are scant, but apparently the synopsis involves “a powerful new threat facing the Continent.” It’s not known if any of our three leads will be showing up in the movie, or whether they’ll be voiced by Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan.

What we do know is the team behind The Witcher will be heavily involved. io9 reports that showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and writer Beau DeMayo will be heading the project, which will be animated by Studio Mir, the company who did The Legend of Korra.

There’s no word yet on a release date or any other production details. Fingers crossed, however, for a properly angsty J-rock Toss a Coin to Your Witcher cover in the opening credits.