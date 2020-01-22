A New Trailer for Star Wars: The Clone Wars Teases a Monumental Finale

Screenshot: Disney

Lucasfilm has released a new trailer for the upcoming final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and has revealed when we’ll be able to watch it on Disney +: February 21st.

We’ve known for a little while now that the season would debut in February, and Lucasfilm has finally given us a deadline to wrap up our rewatch of the first six seasons. The final season will begin streaming on February 21st — it looks as though Disney will follow the same model as that of The Mandalorian: weekly episodes, rather the entire season at once.

The show takes place between the events of Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, showing the development of both Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi in that time, while introducing a number of new characters that have since become fan-favorites, like Captain Rex and Ahsoka Tano.

Created by George Lucas and Dave Filoni in 2008, the series initially ran on Cartoon Network for five seasons before it was unceremoniously canceled following Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilm in 2012. (Boba Fett actor Daniel Logan attributed the cancelation to the series becoming “too graphic” in 2018). At San Diego Comic-Con in 2018, Filoni announced that the series would return for a wrap-up on Disney + during a 10th anniversary panel for the series, attributing the revival to the continued interest from fans of the series.

With the show’s abrupt cancelation, Filoni and his crew were left with a number of unfinished episodes, and a number of lingering storylines. Ahsoka had left the Jedi Order, and a major battle was brewing, siege of Mandalore. Lucasfilm eventually released an abridged, 13-episode sixth season in 2014 through Disney’s partnership with Netflix, and released some unfinished episodes and details online, and as a novel (Dark Disciple, by Christie Golden) between 2014 and 2015. But until now, the series had been left unfinished, even as some characters, like Ahsoka and Captain Rex, appeared in another Star Wars animated series, Star Wars: Rebels.

Now, fans will be able to finally see how the entire series wraps up. If you start now, you only have to watch 4.03 episodes a day until February 21st to catch up on the entire series.